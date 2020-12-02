Tigers remain undefeated, roll past S.C. State

Clemson scored the game’s first six points on Wednesday night and never trailed as it rolled to a 75-38 victory over S.C. State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season, building off their tournament championship at the Space Coast Challenge last week. Clemson knocked off Mississippi State and Purdue in the Melbourne, Fla., tournament next week.

Against S.C. State, Hunter Tyson led the Tigers with 13 points and eight rebounds in their home opener. The junior was 4-for-5 from the field.

“It felt good. My teammates were just doing a good job finding me when I was open,” Tyson said after the game. “We did a really good job of moving the ball and I was able to get some open looks and knock them down.”

Aamir Simms added eight points and was 4-for-5 from the field as well. Clemson freshman P.J. Hall did not play after suffering a concussion in practice. He is in concussion protocol.

Fellow freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper got his first start and scored 11 points, all in the second half. He was 4-for-7 from the field.

Clemson also got 33 bench points in the victory. Overall, the Tigers shot 47 percent from the field, while holding S.C. State to 29 percent shooting.

“It was a good solid performance. We did what we needed to do to win the game,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “There were certainly a few things that I did not like. I didn’t like the way we turned the ball over. I thought we were a little careless and casual in the first half.

“We tightened it up much better in the second. We came into the game wanting to defend the three, that was our big plan for the night. We thought that was the one way they could stay in the game was to make ten or twelve threes against us. They shoot thirty a game, so I thought our defense was really good in that way, in terms of allowing them fourteen and only making one.”

As Brownell said, the Bulldogs (0-3) were just 1-for-14 from behind the arc.

“Our coaches do a great job of scouting the other teams and one thing they pressed on was how we had to limit their attempts because they like to shoot a lot of threes, and I think we did a good job of doing that,” Tyson said.

Clemson was 8-for-23 from three-point range.

The Tigers’ largest lead was 37 points. In all, Clemson had 12 of its 14 players score at least two points.

Clemson will next play at home next Wednesday, when it hosts Maryland as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m.

