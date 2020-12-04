Clements sets record straight on ACC Commissioner's job

Clemson University President Jim Clements told the university’s board of trustees on Friday that he wants to remain at Clemson.

Clements had been reported, including by The Clemson Insider, to be the frontrunner to become the ACC’s new commissioner after John Swofford retires in July. However, Clements told the BOT of his desire to remain at Clemson University.

“I’d like to put to rest any speculation surrounding my name being mentioned as the next commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Clements said in the release. “I informed Board of Trustees Chairman Smyth McKissick today of my desire to remain at Clemson University and to continue to build on what we have accomplished over the past seven years.

“There remains much work to be done in taking the vision of Thomas Green Clemson into the 21st Century by building on the values of this great institution.”

After talking with several sources last weekend and this past Monday, TCI learned Clements was in line to get the job.

“I have great respect and admiration for the ACC and its administration and staff. I am humbled that my name would appear as a finalist for this opportunity,” Clements said. “I want to thank the Board of Trustees as well as each of you in the Clemson Family. I’m inspired every day by our faculty and staff whose hard work has led to our many successes.”

Clements top competition in the race, from what we were told, was ESPN executive Burke Magnus. He has been the network’s executive vice president, programming and scheduling since May of 2015.

Clements has been the President of Clemson University since December 31, 2013. Under his leadership, Clemson has rose in admissions, enrollment, research, diversity, graduation, and retention rates.

“Jim’s presidency has been incredibly successful. He and the team he has built have set records in academics, athletics, fundraising, research and many other areas,” BOT Chairman Smyth McKissick said. “His fierce loyalty to Clemson and commitment to its success is exceeded only by his passion for helping students achieve at the highest levels.”

Before coming to Clemson, Clements served as the President at the University of West Virginia.

The ACC’s Board of Directors will decide on who the next commissioner will be, which they are expecting to name before the New Year.

