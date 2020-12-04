Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

Football

Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

By December 4, 2020 4:01 pm

By |

Clemson Athletics completed 1,721 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 27 to Dec 3. A total of four individuals tested positive, all of whom are staff members, or 0.2% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 19,875 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 216 positive results (166 student-athletes, 50 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications 

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1d

Third-ranked Clemson routed Pitt last Saturday and looked crisp after a sluggish stint in the middle of the year due in large part to injuries. Defensively, the Tigers held the Panthers to 246 yards of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home