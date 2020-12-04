Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

Clemson Athletics completed 1,721 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 27 to Dec 3. A total of four individuals tested positive, all of whom are staff members, or 0.2% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 19,875 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 216 positive results (166 student-athletes, 50 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations.