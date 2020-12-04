Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

—Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications
Clemson University President Jim Clements told the university’s board of trustees on Friday that he wants to remain at Clemson. Clements had been reported, including by The Clemson Insider, to be the frontrunner (…)
Clemson closes out the regular season at Virginia Tech on Saturday with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for a sixth straight year. Earlier this week, the ACC announced (…)
There will not be any snow or rain Saturday when No. 3 Clemson visits Blacksburg, Va., to take on Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, but it is going to be cold. It is going to be bitterly cold. The forecasted high (…)
Leave it to Dabo Swinney to put the SEC in its place. It is fitting considering Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have won more games against SEC competition over the last decade than any other non-SEC team in the (…)
Third-ranked Clemson routed Pitt last Saturday and looked crisp after a sluggish stint in the middle of the year due in large part to injuries. Defensively, the Tigers held the Panthers to 246 yards of (…)
The year 2020 has been strange in a lot of different ways because of the coronavirus pandemic, including from a recruiting standpoint in the sense that college programs have not been allowed to play host to (…)
In year’s past, preparing for Virginia Tech’s defense was a difficult challenge. Bud Foster was one of the top defensive coordinators in the game and he always did his best to confuse a (…)
Defensive intensity underscored Clemson’s victorious home opener on Wednesday. Racing past the S.C. State Bulldogs at Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers never trailed in the contest and earned a comfortable 75-38 (…)
Dabo Swinney said he was as surprised as anyone when he walked off the practice field Tuesday evening and learned Clemson’s game against Florida State was officially canceled by the ACC, and Saturday’s (…)
Third-ranked Clemson left no doubt in its dominant 52-17 win over ACC foe Pitt at Death Valley last Saturday. The Tiger’s defense brought the heat early on senior day and forced five turnovers and four (…)