Third-ranked Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Virginia Tech on a 28-yard field goal by B.T. Potter with 8:27 to play in the first quarter. The scoring drive covered 61 yards in seven plays in 2:48.

The Tigers moved into position on a 49-yard catch by Braden Galloway from Trevor Lawrence. Clemson capped the drive with Potter’s 28-yard field goal.