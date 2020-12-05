Lawrence powers in for second rushing touchdown

Third-ranked Clemson moved ahead 24-10 on a seven yard run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 4:45 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 12 yards in two plays and 0:33.

After Lawrence threw an interception in the end zone, Myles Murphy forced a fumble and Mario Goodrich fell on the ball to give the Tigers possession on the Virginia Tech 12 yard line. Lawrence rushed for five yards on first down and powered into the end zone for a seven yard score on the next play for his second rushing touchdown of the day.