Lawrence uses his legs for go-ahead score

After Virginia Tech took advantage of a coverage bust by Clemson’s defense for a 48-yard pass play to set up a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Khalil Herbert that gave the Hokies an early lead, the third-ranked Tigers responded with a scoring drive of their own to regain the advantage late in the first quarter.

Trevor Lawrence used his legs on a zone-read running play and scored from 17 yards out to put the Tigers back in front, 10-7, with 12 seconds left in the opening period Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

Lawrence’s rushing touchdown, his fifth of the season and the 15th of his career, capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 3:33.