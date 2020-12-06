Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

Where is Clemson ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday?

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) remained at No. 4 in the poll, behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

The top four stayed the same as it was last week.

Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami and Iowa State round out the top 10, in that order.

1 Alabama (9-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Notre Dame (10-0) 2 ACC 1,482 3 Ohio State (5-0) 3 Big Ten 1,407 4 Clemson (9-1) 4 ACC 1,387 5 Texas A&M (7-1) 5 SEC 1,274 6 Florida (8-1) 6 SEC 1,233 7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 American Athletic 1,204 8 Indiana (6-1) 10 Big Ten 1,047

9 Miami (FL) (8-1) 9 ACC 1,039 10 Iowa State (8-2) 12 Big 12 947 11 Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14 Sun Belt 923 12 Georgia (6-2) 11 SEC 914 13 Oklahoma (7-2) 13 Big 12 837 14 Brigham Young (9-1) 8 IA Independents 713 15 Northwestern (5-1) 16 Big Ten 647 16 USC (3-0) 17 Pac-12 624 17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 20 Sun Belt 560 18 Tulsa (6-1) 22 American Athletic 444 19 Iowa (5-2) 24 Big Ten 424 20 North Carolina (7-3) ACC 306 21 Colorado (4-0) Pac-12 253 22 Liberty (9-1) 25 IA Independents 191 23 Texas (6-3) Big 12 164 24 Buffalo (4-0) Mid-American 145 25 Wisconsin (2-2) 18 Big Ten 115 Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

