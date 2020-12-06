Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

Where is Clemson ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday?

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) remained at No. 4 in the poll, behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

The top four stayed the same as it was last week.

Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami and Iowa State round out the top 10, in that order.

1
Alabama (9-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Notre Dame (10-0) 2 ACC 1,482
3
Ohio State (5-0) 3 Big Ten 1,407
4
Clemson (9-1) 4 ACC 1,387
5
Texas A&M (7-1) 5 SEC 1,274
6
Florida (8-1) 6 SEC 1,233
7
Cincinnati (8-0) 7 American Athletic 1,204
8
Indiana (6-1) 10 Big Ten 1,047

 
9
Miami (FL) (8-1) 9 ACC 1,039
10
Iowa State (8-2) 12 Big 12 947
11
Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14 Sun Belt 923
12
Georgia (6-2) 11 SEC 914
13
Oklahoma (7-2) 13 Big 12 837
14
Brigham Young (9-1) 8 IA Independents 713
15
Northwestern (5-1) 16 Big Ten 647
16
USC (3-0) 17 Pac-12 624
17
Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 20 Sun Belt 560
18
Tulsa (6-1) 22 American Athletic 444
19
Iowa (5-2) 24 Big Ten 424
20
North Carolina (7-3) ACC 306
21
Colorado (4-0) Pac-12 253
22
Liberty (9-1) 25 IA Independents 191
23
Texas (6-3) Big 12 164
24 Buffalo (4-0) Mid-American 145
25
Wisconsin (2-2) 18 Big Ten 115
Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

