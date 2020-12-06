Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

Where is Clemson ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday?
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) remained at No. 4 in the poll, behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.
The top four stayed the same as it was last week.
Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami and Iowa State round out the top 10, in that order.
|1
|
|Alabama (9-0)
|1
|1,550 (62)
|2
|
|Notre Dame (10-0)
|2
|1,482
|3
|
|Ohio State (5-0)
|3
|1,407
|
|9
|
|Miami (FL) (8-1)
|9
|1,039
|10
|
|Iowa State (8-2)
|12
|947
|11
|
|Coastal Carolina (10-0)
|14
|923
|12
|
|Georgia (6-2)
|11
|914
|13
|
|Oklahoma (7-2)
|13
|837
|14
|
|Brigham Young (9-1)
|8
|713
|15
|
|Northwestern (5-1)
|16
|647
|16
|
|USC (3-0)
|17
|624
|17
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
|20
|560
|18
|
|Tulsa (6-1)
|22
|444
|
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1
Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.
The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!