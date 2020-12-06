What They Are Saying: Clemson too much for Virginia Tech

Third-ranked Clemson dominated Virginia Tech 45-10 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg on Saturday night to earn a trip to the ACC Championship Game for a rematch with Notre Dame.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ win over the Hokies.

Stepped up and took it like a man 🤣 It's 35 degrees! 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/0c8MC8zCJA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020

Clemson fans watching the Book interview right now pic.twitter.com/AdDdHD4mce — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 6, 2020

Virginia Tech was *this* close to scoring against Clemson on a hail mary before halftime 😱 pic.twitter.com/EI6f4Vdywk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

"As crazy as it's been, as many wrinkles and obstacles and adjustments, there are still constants in College Football — the Clemson Tigers are one of them." Amazing, surreal moment as the Tigers sing the alma mater on live broadcast TV after clinching a trip to the #ACCFCG. pic.twitter.com/bcaYkntp1w — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! What a week for Darien Rencher:

-Wins 2020 Disney Spirit Award

-Scores a 50-yd rushing TD In both situations, his teammates went crazy for him. Congratulations, Rench!https://t.co/sZgdUk0oNJ. pic.twitter.com/r4sf7BSolK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020

No. 3 Clemson is ALL IN on the ACC Championship Game 🐅 pic.twitter.com/wvjJ792eGM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 6, 2020

Watch the reaction from his teammates and coaches after Darien Rencher takes it to the house…#ClemsonFamily 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/ZbCDkLbCzC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020