Clemson freshman named ACC Rookie of the Week

By December 7, 2020 1:11 pm

Clemson freshman defensive end Myles Murphy was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday for his performance at Virginia Tech.

Murphy tied a season high with seven tackles in Saturday night’s 45-10 win at over the Hokies, including a forced fumble that led to a Clemson touchdown two plays later.

The freshman became the first Clemson true freshman in the Dabo Swinney era to record three forced fumbles in a season and the first Clemson freshman (true or redshirt) with three forced fumbles in a season since redshirt freshman Ed McDaniel in 1988.

