Clemson freshman named ACC Rookie of the Week

Clemson freshman defensive end Myles Murphy was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday for his performance at Virginia Tech.

Murphy tied a season high with seven tackles in Saturday night’s 45-10 win at over the Hokies, including a forced fumble that led to a Clemson touchdown two plays later.

The freshman became the first Clemson true freshman in the Dabo Swinney era to record three forced fumbles in a season and the first Clemson freshman (true or redshirt) with three forced fumbles in a season since redshirt freshman Ed McDaniel in 1988.