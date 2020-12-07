Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine in postseason action

Several Clemson football commitments shined while playing in their respective high school teams’ playoff games Friday night.

Two-sport athlete Will Taylor, who is committed to play both football and baseball for the Tigers, led Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) to a 28-6 victory over T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) in the Class 5A state championship game.

Taylor, expected to primarily be a receiver at Clemson, starred at quarterback for Dutch Fork this season and was efficient in the state title game, completing six of nine passes for 147 yards while also rushing 14 times for 82 yards and scoring on touchdown runs of 4 and 21 yards to help Dutch Fork win the school’s sixth state championship and become the first team in state history to win five straight state titles.

#Clemson commit Will Taylor extends lead for @dfhsfootball on 21 yard run

Silver Foxes up 14-6 5:57 left in 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/I4P2PyWwZA — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 5, 2020

Deep pass by Will Taylor pic.twitter.com/Yb7wGYiL9t — Columbia Star Sports (@StarSportsFeed) December 5, 2020

Clemson four-star safety commit Andrew Mukuba, who sees action on both sides of the ball for LBJ (Austin, Texas), played a big role in his team’s 59-54 win against Miller (Corpus Christi, Texas) in the Class 4A Division I Region IV championship game.

Mukuba made a highlight-reel 19-yard touchdown catch in the end zone and also recorded a pair of interceptions, including one in the second half that helped LBJ come back from a 46-44 deficit late in the third quarter.

Clemson four-star wide receiver commit Dacari Collins scored on a 43-yard touchdown catch-and-run in helping Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) to a 55-13 victory vs. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, Ga.) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, while fellow four-star receiver pledge Troy Stellato caught touchdown passes of 4 and 32 yards for Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in its 45-15 win vs. Cocoa (Cocoa, Fla.) in the Class 4A state semifinal.

In other action, four-star Tigers linebacker commitment Barrett Carter, a two-way starter for North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run in his North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) team’s 17-16 loss to West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

A week earlier, Carter had a monster performance which saw him rush for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while posting eight solo tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery in the first round of the playoffs.

Stay tuned to TCI each week as we keep you updated on the performances of Clemson commits in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!