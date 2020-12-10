Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers dominate Maryland

December 10, 2020

Dominating the first half and leading for all but the first 2:59 of the contest, Clemson pounded Maryland, 67-51, Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (4-0) led by as many as 25 points and had a 38-15 lead at halftime.

Check out all the action from Clemson’s big win in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK

