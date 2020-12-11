Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID numbers

Clemson Athletics completed 975 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Dec. 4 to Dec 10. A total of three individuals tested positive, two staff members and one student-athlete, or 0.2% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 20,850 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 219 positive results (167 student-athletes, 52 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

