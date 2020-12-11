Could Clemson be heading to a different location for Rose Bowl?

Clemson fans worried about the Tigers possibly making their first Rose Bowl appearance and being unable to attend, might not have to worry about that anymore.

As Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Thursday night, the Granddaddy of Them All, is in jeopardy of not being played this year or at least not in Pasadena, Calif, where the game has been played every year, except one, since 1916.

The Rose Bowl already came out and said it will not be able to host fans this year due to COVID-19 laws in California, as well as the high number of positive cases for the virus in California.

The Clemson Insider has learned there are serious discussions about moving the game. One, because of the COVID-19 outbreak in California, and two because players’ parents will not be able to attend the game if it is played in Pasadena. TCI has learned that several schools, who are in contention for a possible Rose Bowl bid, have expressed their concerns on behalf of the parents’ players to the College Football Playoff, including Clemson.

A couple of sources also told TCI that possibly moving the game to Dallas is being discussed, though nothing has been formal. From what we have been told, the game will likely still be called the Rose Bowl and the people who run the game will likely still be involved as much as they can.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled to played on Jan. 1 as one of the semifinals in the College Football Playoff. The Cotton Bowl Classic is still expected to be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 30 as part of the New Year’s Six.

