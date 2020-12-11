McElrathbey's emotional testimony as his movie 'Safety' premieres today on Disney+

Former Clemson defensive back Ray Ray McElrathbey spoke to The Clemson Insider as part of our Clemson’s Finest Series.

McElrathbey stopped by the TCI studio last year when Disney was making the movie based on his story when he became the legal guarding of his then 11-year old little brother, Fahmarr.

The movie Safety premieres today and is now streaming on Disney+.

Safety is based on McElrathbey and how he took on the custody of Fahmarr and kept him out of social services when his mother went into drug rehab and there was no father in the picture.

McElrathbey talks about the movie, his return to Clemson, how long it has taken to get the movie produced and how great “The Clemson Family” has been to him and Fahmarr through it all.

Watch McElrathbey tell his story and more on TCITV.