ESPN analysts agree with Swinney’s point regarding Buckeyes’ possible CFP bid

ESPN college football analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack kind of see Dabo Swinney’s point when it comes to the College Football Playoff Committee possibly allowing Ohio State to participate in the playoff despite the fact the Buckeyes will have played just six games.

Earlier this week, Clemson’s head coach told Rich Eisen, when he was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, if he were on the committee it would be hard for him to leave a 10-1 Texas A&M or a 11-game Florida team out of the CFP over a team that has played six games.

The Buckeyes, who had three of their eight games canceled this year due to COVID, are 5-0 and will play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern next week after the Big Ten changed its rules to give Ohio State a better shot at making the playoff.

That does not sit too well with Swinney.

“It is almost like you have to have hundred and twenty hours to get a business degree, but yet, these people over here only need sixty hours to get a business degree,” he said. “I think anytime you step in between the lines in the game of football, there is a lot that can happen. A lot.”

The main argument for those against Ohio State getting in the CFP is the competitive advantage it gives the Buckeyes over every other team being considered for the playoff. The advantage, Ohio State will be healthier and well rested compared to Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M, who have all played 10 and 11 games and have had to deal with injuries and attrition through the rigors of a long season.

And there is only an 11-day break this year between conference games and the CFP Semifinals. Where in years past, CFP teams would have more than three weeks to get ready and rested for the game.

“Dabo Swinney is not on board with this whole Ohio State situation, especially if they lose twice,” Howard said Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay. “He said, ‘I don’t care what happens in the ACC Championship Game. You can’t tell me that either Notre Dame or Clemson still isn’t one of the top four teams in the country.’

“So, it is going to be really, really interesting to see how this thing unfolds.”

Howard’s College GameDay colleague, David Pollock, says he likes this version of Dabo Swinney, who just says how he feels and does not hold back.

“I love the older Dabo that just comments on everything,” Pollack said. “I love the FSU shots. This! Give me your opinion. I love it. Who cares what anybody thinks.”

The CFP Committee will have two more rankings this year. They will release a ranking on Tuesday night and then their final ranking on Dec. 20, the day after the conference championship games. Clemson currently sits No. 3 in the CFP ranking and plays No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game a week from today.

Ohio State, who is No. 4 in the ranking, had their game scheduled against Michigan today canceled due to COVID-19 issues inside the Michigan program.

“I do think it is an interesting scenario. What happens if Alabama were to lose. They are not a conference champion and if Ohio State is a conference champion, how do you measure that against each other because there is a lot of body of work for Alabama,” Pollack said. “One thing, when you go to Ohio State, the interesting thing for me is they have a lot less wear and tear on their bodies. They have a lot less injuries. They have had a lot less things they had to deal with.

“By the way, they are not as tired of dealing with this whole (COVID) process as everybody else is. I do think it is interesting in that component.”

