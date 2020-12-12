Lawrence found a way to get the job done on a tough night

Third-ranked Clemson rolled Virginia Tech 45-10 last Saturday despite struggling to find momentum early in the game.

Trevor Lawrence improved to 33-1 as a starter and became the all-time wins leader among Clemson quarterbacks. He passed Steve Fuller, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson to secure the program best with the win over the Hokies.

Lawrence finished the game 12-for-22 passing for 195 yards, an interception in the red zone and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell.

The junior quarterback felt there was more to be desired in his performance against Virginia Tech and took responsibility for his mistakes.

“As an offense we did some things really well and like always there are some things we could get better at and that starts with me,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think I saw the whole field great tonight and it’s a matter of making sure my eyes are in the right spots and there are some little things I can work on.”

Virginia Tech kept the ball away from Clemson with extended drives in the first half. And the Tigers struggled to move the ball with consistency in the half but found a spark in the quarterback running game.

Lawrence made up for any struggles in the passing game by using his feet. He carried the ball seven times for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

He became only the fifth quarterback in ACC history to account for 100 touchdowns scored or thrown, he now has 101 touchdowns in his Clemson career. Lawrence credited his team and game plan for the Tigers’ 238-yard rushing performance.

“We knew coming into this game that in the run game we would have some opportunities to make plays,” Lawrence said. “I think the guys up front, running backs and wide receivers blocking on the perimeter really took advantage of that.”

Clemson benefits from an open date before it travels to Charlotte, N.C. for a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the ACC Championship Game.