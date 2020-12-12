Top DB prospect flips from LSU to Clemson

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins has de-committed from LSU and flipped to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Wiggins had been committed to LSU since August. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 75 overall) in the 2021 class by 247Sports, which considers him the sixth-best corner in the class and the No. 9 prospect from the Peach State.

Wiggins, who received an offer from Clemson back in January, had recently been mulling a decommitment from the SEC’s Tigers while the ACC’s Tigers gained traction with him. LSU entered its game against Florida on Saturday with a 3-5 record on the season.

Wiggins hails from the same school, Westlake High, as former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and is currently teammates with Tigers wide receiver pledge Dacari Collins.

Wiggins becomes the first cornerback commit and 18th total commit in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is now ranked as the No. 5 class nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

The early signing period for Division I football begins this Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Wiggins is expected to sign with Clemson.

