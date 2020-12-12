Was SEC Commissioner hypocritical in possible shot at the ACC?

It is no secret the SEC and ACC do not get along, and that bad blood continued on Saturday morning when SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took a shot at the ACC indirectly on ESPN’s College GameDay show.

Sankey was asked by host Rece Davis if the conference considered cancelling games involving No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida this week considering the two will play in next week’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

“None. Playing games matter,” Sankey said. “The selection committee for the College Football Playoff Committee has said that and we will have a chance to demonstrate the excellent football in the Southeastern Conference today. I did not really have any pushback from our teams. They are ready to play and have these opportunities.

“I think playing games matter. And candidly you take the Texas A&M-Florida game and we added that to our schedule when we went from eight games in our conference schedule to ten. If you take that game away, and Florida is undefeated and Texas A&M had the loss to Alabama, so it is a different world. So, the question is, are we going to be rewarded for playing games or rewarded for not playing games.”

Sanky’s comments were clearly a shot at the ACC, who has two teams vying for entry into the CFP as well. The ACC of course announced a few weeks back that No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Notre Dame would have a bye this week in order to get ready for the ACC Championship Game next Saturday in Charlotte.

Clemson’s game against Florida State, which was postponed by FSU on Nov. 21, was canceled, while the Irish’s date with Wake Forest, which was scheduled for today, was also canceled. It allowed both Clemson and Notre Dame a week off to prepare.

However, Sanky implied, without saying it, the ACC was trying to get around something. What he did not mention is that Clemson and Notre Dame will have played the same number of games as Alabama and Florida by the time today’s games are over. Also, all but one team in the ACC (Wake Forest) will play at least 10 games when the regular season is complete, while eight teams played 11 games.

Also, if playing games were so important to Sankey in the SEC, then why did the conference cancel its traditional rivalry games with the ACC, like the Clemson-South Carolina game, when the ACC found a way to add a non-conference game in an 11-game schedule with three built in bye weeks counting today?

Also, no conference, including the SEC will have played more games this football season than the ACC.

Sankey, obviously, was not aware of those numbers before he took another shot at the ACC.

