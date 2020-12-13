Did Tigers fall in latest AP Poll?

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll was released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who were off this week, fell to No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) will play No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Though it has only played five games, Ohio State jumped the Tigers in the poll. The Buckeyes are now the new No. 3, though they did not play this week, either. Ohio State earned 20 more points than Clemson in the poll.

Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll