Did Tigers fall in latest AP Poll?

By December 13, 2020 1:59 pm

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll was released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who were off this week, fell to No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) will play No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Though it has only played five games, Ohio State jumped the Tigers in the poll. The Buckeyes are now the new No. 3, though they did not play this week, either. Ohio State earned 20 more points than Clemson in the poll.

Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

1
Alabama (9-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Notre Dame (10-0) 2 ACC 1,482
3
Ohio State (5-0) 3 Big Ten 1,407
4
Clemson (9-1) 4 ACC 1,387
5
Texas A&M (7-1) 5 SEC 1,274
6
Florida (8-1) 6 SEC 1,233
7
Cincinnati (8-0) 7 American Athletic 1,204
8
Indiana (6-1) 10 Big Ten 1,047
9
Miami (FL) (8-1) 9 ACC 1,039
10
Iowa State (8-2) 12 Big 12 947
11
Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14 Sun Belt 923
12
Georgia (6-2) 11 SEC 914
13
Oklahoma (7-2) 13 Big 12 837
14
Brigham Young (9-1) 8 IA Independents 713
15
Northwestern (5-1) 16 Big Ten 647
16
USC (3-0) 17 Pac-12 624
17
Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 20 Sun Belt 560
18
Tulsa (6-1) 22 American Athletic
19
Iowa (5-2) 24 Big Ten 424
20
North Carolina (7-3) ACC 306
21
Colorado (4-0) Pac-12 253
22
Liberty (9-1) 25 IA Independents 191
23
Texas (6-3) Big 12 164
24
Buffalo (4-0) Mid-American 145
25
Wisconsin (2-2) 18 Big Ten 115
Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

 

