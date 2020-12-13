Plenty of Changes in Coaches Poll

Football

By December 13, 2020 12:26 pm

There are plenty of changes in the  latest Amway coaches poll this week.

Clemson remains at No. 2 in the rankings while Miami fell to No. 19.  North Carolina is up to No. 15.

1 Alabama 10-0 1548 60 1 1/3
2 Notre Dame 10-0 1481 2 2 2/10
3 Clemson 9-1 1403 0 3 1/4
4 Ohio State 5-0 1381 0 4 2/10
5 Texas A&M 7-1 1292 0 5 5/20
6 Cincinnati 8-0 1213 0 7 1 6/22
7 Indiana 6-1 1088 0 9 2 7/NR
8 Iowa State 8-2 1065 0 11 3 8/NR
9 Georgia 7-2 1038 0 10 1 3/11
10 Oklahoma 7-2 933 0 12 2 3/NR
11 Florida 8-2 912 0 6 -5 3/11
12 Coastal Carolina 11-0 884 0 13 1 12/NR
13 Southern California 5-0 798 0 15 2 13/NR
14 Northwestern 6-1 779 0 14 13/NR
15 North Carolina 8-3 626 0 20 5 6/NR
16 Brigham Young 10-1 616 0 16 8/23
17 Iowa 6-2 526 0 18 1 17/NR
18 UL Lafayette 9-1 510 0 17 -1 17/NR
19 Miami 8-2 488 0 8 -11 7/NR
20 Tulsa 6-1 365 0 19 -1 19/NR
21 Liberty 9-1 194 0 21 21/NR
22 Oklahoma State 7-3 189 0 NR 4 6/NR
23 NC State 8-3 185 0 24 1 22/NR
24 Texas 6-3 176 0 23 -1 8/NR
25 San Jose State 6-0 127 0 NR 4 25/NR

 

