Plenty of Changes in Coaches Poll

There are plenty of changes in the latest Amway coaches poll this week.
Clemson remains at No. 2 in the rankings while Miami fell to No. 19. North Carolina is up to No. 15.
|1
|Alabama
|10-0
|1548
|60
|1
|—
|1/3
|2
|Notre Dame
|10-0
|1481
|2
|2
|—
|2/10
|3
|Clemson
|9-1
|1403
|0
|3
|—
|1/4
|4
|Ohio State
|5-0
|1381
|0
|4
|—
|2/10
|5
|Texas A&M
|7-1
|1292
|0
|5
|—
|5/20
|6
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|1213
|0
|7
|1
|6/22
|7
|Indiana
|6-1
|1088
|0
|9
|2
|7/NR
|8
|Iowa State
|8-2
|1065
|0
|11
|3
|8/NR
|9
|Georgia
|7-2
|1038
|0
|10
|1
|3/11
|10
|Oklahoma
|7-2
|933
|0
|12
|2
|3/NR
|11
|Florida
|8-2
|912
|0
|6
|-5
|3/11
|12
|Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|884
|0
|13
|1
|12/NR
|13
|Southern California
|5-0
|798
|0
|15
|2
|13/NR
|14
|Northwestern
|6-1
|779
|0
|14
|—
|13/NR
|15
|North Carolina
|8-3
|626
|0
|20
|5
|6/NR
|16
|Brigham Young
|10-1
|616
|0
|16
|—
|8/23
|17
|Iowa
|6-2
|526
|0
|18
|1
|17/NR
|18
|UL Lafayette
|9-1
|510
|0
|17
|-1
|17/NR
|19
|Miami
|8-2
|488
|0
|8
|-11
|7/NR
|20
|Tulsa
|6-1
|365
|0
|19
|-1
|19/NR
|21
|Liberty
|9-1
|194
|0
|21
|—
|21/NR
|22
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|189
|0
|NR
|4
|6/NR
|23
|NC State
|8-3
|185
|0
|24
|1
|22/NR
|24
|Texas
|6-3
|176
|0
|23
|-1
|8/NR
|25
|San Jose State
|6-0
|127
|0
|NR
|4
|25/NR