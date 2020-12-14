Elliott updates injured knee for Etienne

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Monday that running back Travis Etienne did in fact get banged up in the Tigers’ last meeting with Notre Dame on Nov. 7, but that he is fine now.

ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor reported prior to the start of the Virginia Tech game on Dec. 5 that Etienne was banged up at Notre Dame and was working to get to 100 percent. Elliott confirmed Taylor’s report on Monday, saying the two-time ACC Player of the Year had his knee banged up towards the end of the game.

“He took a shot in his knee, but he played through it,” Elliott said. “But that was late in the game. So, I would say no he was not banged up. I think the effects took place after the game, but he played the whole game. I think the shot he took on his knee was deep in the game and he was able to play through it. The next couple of weeks he had to play himself back.”

The Tigers, who play No. 2 Notre Dame for a second time on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, had a bye week following the first meeting with the Irish and then Florida State postponed its game with Clemson the following week.

By the time Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) played Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, Elliott said Etienne was ready to go. Etienne rushed just 11 times for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns against Pitt, while also catching three passes for 20 yards.

The Clemson running back carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards and had one reception for one yard against Virginia Tech.

“Travis looks good to me,” Elliott said. “I thought that the last couple of games he was confident in (his knee). If you look at the play versus Pitt, where he spins in the hole, that lets me know he is comfortable. When I see him spinning, then I know he is back to hundred percent.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame