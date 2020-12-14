What’s left for Clemson recruiting ahead of the early signing period?

With a new cornerback now on board Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, what’s left for the Tigers on the recruiting front in this cycle ahead of college football’s early signing period that begins Wednesday?

The Clemson Insider breaks it down right here:

One of Clemson’s goals, as it looks to put the finishing touches on its 2021 class, had been to add a top cornerback prospect. The Tigers had been without a cornerback commitment since July when Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Jordan Hancock backed off his pledge and flipped to Ohio State.

Mission accomplished for Clemson in its cornerback recruiting, as on Saturday, the ACC’s Tigers successfully flipped Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Nathaniel Wiggins from the SEC’s LSU Tigers. Wiggins, a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class (No. 75 overall per 247Sports), had been committed to LSU since August.

With Wiggins joining the fold, Clemson now has 18 commitments in its 2021 class, which is currently ranked as the fifth-best class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hoping to close out the class with a bang, Clemson’s sights remain set on trying to land a couple of the nation’s best talents – including Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Foreman (pictured above) is formally down to a top five of Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Southern Cal. But as we said in The Insider Report last week, Clemson and Southern Cal have separated themselves as the frontrunners for Foreman and we can tell you both schools feel good about where they stand with him with the early signing period just days away.

Clemson gained a lot of momentum with Foreman when he traveled back to campus the weekend of the Pittsburgh game on Nov. 28. The visit reminded Foreman, who decommitted from Clemson in April, why he fell in love with the Tigers in the first place when he gave them his verbal pledge in January before later reopening his recruitment.

From what we’ve heard, there are conflicting opinions within Foreman’s family on where he should play at the next level, with some people close to him wanting him to stay close to home and others liking the idea of him leaving Cali to head to Clemson. There have been plenty of twists and turns throughout his recruitment, with several different schools trending as the leader along the way, and this remains a tight battle going into the early signing period.

The other big fish Clemson continues to pursue is Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite.

The Tigers offered Leigh back in January when they got him on campus for their elite junior day event, and were in a good spot with him coming out of that visit. However, over time, Clemson lost traction with him and appeared to be out of the race until recently when Leigh and the staff picked back up communication.

Leigh attended Florida’s loss to LSU in Gainesville on Saturday and visited Oklahoma the weekend before for its game vs. Baylor. The Sooners and LSU Tigers had long been viewed as the favorites to land Leigh, but Clemson has rekindled some things with him and is in the mix.

Both Foreman and Leigh have been expected to sign during the early signing period (Dec. 16-18) but wait to announce their decisions until the “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” broadcast on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 2.

