Football

CFP Committee releases its latest ranking

By December 15, 2020 7:12 pm

The College Football Playoff Committee released its latest ranking on Tuesday night during ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 Show.

Clemson, who will play No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is once again ranked No. 3 in the latest rankings.

The Tigers need a win over the Irish this coming weekend to secure their sixth straight berth in the CFP, which would be a record. Right now, Clemson and Alabama hold the record with five straight appearances in the CFP, which also happens to be the most overall appearances.

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Iowa State
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Indiana
  12. Coastal Carolina
  13. USC
  14. Northwestern
  15. North Carolina
  16. Iowa
  17. BYU
  18. Miami
  19. Louisiana
  20. Texas
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. NC State
  23. Tulsa
  24. San Jose State
  25. Colorado

