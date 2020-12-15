CFP Committee releases its latest ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its latest ranking on Tuesday night during ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 Show.

Clemson, who will play No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is once again ranked No. 3 in the latest rankings.

The Tigers need a win over the Irish this coming weekend to secure their sixth straight berth in the CFP, which would be a record. Right now, Clemson and Alabama hold the record with five straight appearances in the CFP, which also happens to be the most overall appearances.

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Iowa State Florida Georgia Cincinnati Oklahoma Indiana Coastal Carolina USC Northwestern North Carolina Iowa BYU Miami Louisiana Texas Oklahoma State NC State Tulsa San Jose State Colorado

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame