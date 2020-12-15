Media hijacks Trevor Lawrence press conference with politics, not football

Several media members hijacked Trevor Lawrence’s Tuesday press conference to preview the ACC Championship Game with questions that were more political than football.

Over half of the press conference was filled with questions that had nothing to do with Notre Dame or the top three showdown on Saturday in Charlotte.

Here is a compilation of some of the questions, including three straight from ESPN reporter David Hale.

