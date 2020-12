The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee announced Wednesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of five finalists for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Lawrence becomes the fourth Clemson quarterback ever to be named a finalist for the award, joining Cullen Harper and Tajh Boyd, who were each among 10 finalists in 2008 and 2013, respectively, and Deshaun Watson, who won the award in 2016.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications