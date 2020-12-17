Clemson Graduation Photo Gallery

The dreams came true for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and other Tigers as they walked for graduation on Thursday.
Check out some pictures of the graduation
Ian Book is confident. There is no doubting that at all. The Notre Dame quarterback recently told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit in a recent interview for Saturday’s College GameDay show he is tired of hearing (…)
When Travis Etienne decided he was returning to Clemson for his senior year, one of the reasons he gave for returning was graduating from college. On Thursday, the ACC’s two-time Player of the Year and its (…)
The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Manning Award, presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback (…)
Trevor Lawrence could have at least three more games to go in his Clemson football career, including Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte. However, his academic career is (…)
During his national signing day press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for talented all-around athlete Barrett Carter, one of the five-star prospects the Tigers signed on Wednesday (…)
The fate of the 2021 Rose Bowl might be determined soon. Some were hoping it was going to be announced on Wednesday as ESPN is supposed to name a new official sponsor for the game, which is played in (…)
Kirk Herbstreit says College Football is at a fork in the road, and it is important for the sport to make sure it picks the right road to go down. ESPN’s top college football analyst feels something needs to (…)
When Will Shipley signed on the dotted line with Clemson on Wednesday, the five-star all-purpose back realized his lifelong dream of joining a big-time college football program. Shipley, a native of Weddington, (…)
Clemson is once again welcoming another special group of people and players into its football program. Ahead of the early signing period that began Wednesday, The Clemson Insider reached out to members of (…)
Earlier this week, Clemson and South Carolina announced their basketball game schedule for Saturday was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Gamecocks’ program. The game has not been (…)