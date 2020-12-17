Lawrence puts graduating from Clemson at the top of his list

Trevor Lawrence could have at least three more games to go in his Clemson football career, including Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte. However, his academic career is complete, at least for now.

Lawrence was one of 43 student-athletes on Thursday to receive his degree from Clemson University at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

“Clemson has been a huge part of my life,” Lawrence said in a video after the ceremony courtesy of Clemson University. “Obviously, everyone sees the football, but school is important as well. So, to be able to get my degree from Clemson is pretty special.

“I know that has been a huge goal for me my whole life. My parents had it for me as well. It is a big moment and a lot of years leading up to it, so I am just proud to be graduating from Clemson.”

The Clemson quarterback, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, said he was thankful to Clemson University for finding a way to still have a graduation ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic, knowing there are a lot of students at other schools that are not getting a graduation ceremony.

“Like Clemson always does, it finds a way to make it work,” Lawrence said. “It is really the best situation possible in the pandemic. I guess, this year has been crazy and obviously, nothing has been guaranteed, so to be able to do something like this and celebrate with all the graduates, it has been really cool. And to have all of my family here and fiancé, it has been awesome.”

In his career, Lawrence has already won a national championship, played for another, and is going for his third ACC Championship on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. He is also 33-1 as a starter. His 33 wins are an all-time best at Clemson.

However, he says getting his college degree ranks up there with all of those accomplishments.

“It is pretty high up there. It is something, if you think about in the grand scheme of things in your life, it is something you work towards for a long time,” he said. “I have been in school since I was five or six years old, so it is pretty special. It is definitely a big relief to be done with school for a little while. So, I am just really proud to be a graduate from Clemson.”

–photo courtesy of Clemson University

