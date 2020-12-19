ACC: Another Clemson Championship

Third-ranked Clemson avenged its regular season loss to Notre Dame with a 34-10 beatdown of the Irish to claim its sixth consecutive win in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers were firing on all cylinders in Charlotte and left no doubt that they will return to the College Football Playoff for a record sixth consecutive season.

Clemson finished the game with 541 yards of total offense and established the line of scrimmage with 219 yards rushing. The defense bottled up Ian Book and held Notre Dame to just 263 yards and 44 yards rushing with six sacks.