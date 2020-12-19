ACC: Another Clemson Championship

Third-ranked Clemson avenged its regular season loss to Notre Dame with a 34-10 beatdown of the Irish to claim its sixth consecutive win in the ACC Championship Game.
The Tigers were firing on all cylinders in Charlotte and left no doubt that they will return to the College Football Playoff for a record sixth consecutive season.
Clemson finished the game with 541 yards of total offense and established the line of scrimmage with 219 yards rushing. The defense bottled up Ian Book and held Notre Dame to just 263 yards and 44 yards rushing with six sacks.
The Tigers were already the first team in ACC history to win five consecutive outright titles, and became the first team in ACC history to win six consecutive ACC titles outright.
Clemson became the first team in any active conference to win six consecutive outright conference titles. The last team presently in the Power Five to win at least six straight outright titles was Oklahoma (12 from 1948-59) as part of the now-dissolved Big 8 Conference.
The win gave the Tigers their 20th ACC football championship, the most of any team in the conference. It is the 26th conference championship all-time, including four SIAA championships and two Southern Conference championships prior to the formation of the ACC.
Clemson has now won 10 games for a school- record 10th consecutive season. Clemson became only the third program in history ever to post 10 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (13 from 2008- 20). It is the first school to win 10 games in 10 straight seasons as a member of the ACC, as only the final nine of Florida State’s 14-straight 10-win seasons came during the Seminoles’ tenure in the ACC.
The Tigers likely secured a sixth-straight bid to the College Football Playoff. The CFP Selection Committee meets on Sunday to announce Clemson’s bowl destination at noon.
Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story.