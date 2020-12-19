Etienne's burst has Tigers hot at the half

Third-ranked Clemson jumped out to a 24-3 lead over No. 2 Notre Dame at halftime of the ACC Championship Game.

In its first matchup with the Irish, Clemson struggled to gain headway running the ball.

But in Charlotte the Tigers established the line of scrimmage early and surged ahead for a three-touchdown lead at the break.

Travis Etienne finished the first half with a 44-yard touchdown run on a crucial fourth-and-one to give Clemson its 24-3 lead with 0:21 to play in the second quarter. He ran a stretch play to the left, broke a tackle and showed off his signature burst for the score.

Etienne finished the half with eight carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Trevor Lawrence opened up running lanes for Clemson and helped establish the line of scrimmage with the zone read. The quarterback finished the half with five rushes for 42 yards.

The Tigers look to continue the trend in the second half and they start with the opening possession of the third quarter.