Lawrence, Etienne have Tigers rolling

Football

By December 19, 2020 5:35 pm

CHARLOTTE — Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on Clemson’s first possession of the afternoon Saturday. Then he took over the game.

Lawrence threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 42 yards, giving the third-ranked Tigers a 24-3 halftime lead over No. 2 Notre Dame at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Running back Travis Etienne later broke off a 44-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds to play to conclude the half for the Tigers.

Etienne finished the first half with 98 yards on eight carries. Lawrence was 12-of-18 in passing.

While the Clemson offense was rolling under Lawrence and Etienne the defense held Notre Dame to 49 total yards in the second quarter. The Tigers outgained the Irish 228 to 49 in the second quarter.

Notre Dame took the lead on its opening drive when Jonathan Doerer connected on a 51-yard fi\eld goa with 8:16 to play in the first.

Following Lawrence’s interception on Clemson’s opening drive, the quarterback got rolling. He hit Amari Rodgers for a 67-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ next possession and then when he got the ball back, he found E.J. Williams for a 33-yard score, giving the Tigers a 14-3 lead with 9:24 to go before halftime.

B.T. Potter then added a 27-yard field goal with 4:28 to play before halftime for 17-3 Clemson lead.

