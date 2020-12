Third-ranked Clemson continued to pile it on Notre Dame and extended its lead to 31-3 on a 34 yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence with 3:43 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 83 yards in eight plays and 3:43.

On the drive, Travis Etienne eclipsed 100 yards rushing he now has 10 carries for 124 yards. Lawrence now has 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and The Tigers now have 203 rushing yards. Lawrence’s 34 yard touchdown all but put the game away for Clemson.