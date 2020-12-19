Rout of Notre Dame secures CFP record for Tigers

Rout of Notre Dame secures CFP record for Tigers

Third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 to earn its sixth consecutive ACC Championship Game win on Saturday night.

The Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage and showed out on both sides of the ball in the rematch with the Irish. They out-gained Notre Dame 541 yards to 263 yards on total offense and sacked Ian Book six times.

On Sunday at noon, Clemson will learn its destination for the postseason in the College Football Playoff. The bid will secure a sixth straight trip to the CFP Semifinal, the longest streak in the playoff era.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joins John Wooden as the only head coaches to take a Division One football or mens basketball program to six straight final fours.

The Tigers won 10 games for a school- record 10th consecutive season. Clemson is only the third program in history ever to post 10 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (13 from 2008- 20).

Clemson is the first school to win 10 games in 10 straight seasons as a member of the ACC. It is also the first school in any active conference to win six straight outright titles.

On Sunday, Clemson resumes its place in the CFP and will find out its opponent on the CFP Selection Show at noon on ESPN.

