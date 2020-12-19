Touchdown strike puts Tigers on top

Touchdown strike puts Tigers on top

Touchdown strike puts Tigers on top

December 19, 2020 4:45 pm

Following a missed chip-shot field goal by Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer, Clemson quickly capitalized on the missed opportunity to take the lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

Amari Rodgers beat his defender and used his speed to get open down the seam, and Trevor Lawrence hit him for a 67-yard touchdown strike through the air to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead with 41 seconds left in the opening period of the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson needed just three plays to go 80 yards for the go-ahead score after Doerer’s missed 24-yard field goal attempt that hit the right upright.

Lawrence bounced back from an interception on Clemson’s opening possession and went 5-of-7 passing for 88 yards in the first quarter.

