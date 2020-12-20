ACC Championship Photo Gallery

ACC Championship Photo Gallery

Football

ACC Championship Photo Gallery

By December 20, 2020 8:05 am

By |

CHARLOTTE — Clemson once again was dominant in the ACC Championship as they whipped Notre Dame 34-10.

Check out some great pictures of the game and celebration:

Photo Gallery

, , , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
16hr

Third-ranked Clemson avenged its regular season loss to Notre Dame with a 34-10 beatdown of the Irish to claim its sixth consecutive win in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders (…)

reply
17hr

Third-ranked Clemson continued to pile it on Notre Dame and extended its lead to 31-3 on a 34 yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence with 3:43 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 83 yards in eight (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home