ACC Championship Photo Gallery

CHARLOTTE — Clemson once again was dominant in the ACC Championship as they whipped Notre Dame 34-10.
Check out some great pictures of the game and celebration:
CHARLOTTE — Clemson once again was dominant in the ACC Championship as they whipped Notre Dame 34-10.
Check out some great pictures of the game and celebration:
The Tigers are heading back to the College Football Playoff after dominating Notre Dame 34-10 to win their sixth straight ACC Championship. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what (…)
Earlier in the week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney challenged his defense, especially the defensive line. Swinney felt his defense got pushed around at Notre Dame in the Irish’s double-overtime win on (…)
Clemson tries to approach each game with the same mindset, that every game is the most important one of the season because it is the next one. However, senior linebacker James Skalski admitted he could tell (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 to earn its sixth consecutive ACC Championship Game win on Saturday night. The Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage and showed out on both sides (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson won its sixth consecutive ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, and in the process took the hopes and dreams of Notre Dame winning a conference championship away. And (…)
With a few key defenders unable to play in the regular season matchup at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 due to various injuries, Clemson’s defense struggled against the Irish offense in the 47-40, double overtime loss (…)
Third-ranked Clemson avenged its regular season loss to Notre Dame with a 34-10 beatdown of the Irish to claim its sixth consecutive win in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders (…)
Third-ranked Clemson continued to pile it on Notre Dame and extended its lead to 31-3 on a 34 yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence with 3:43 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 83 yards in eight (…)
Much like Trevor Lawrence on offense, James Skalski being able to suit up in the rematch against Notre Dame after being sidelined in the regular season matchup made a big difference for the Clemson defense (…)
Third-ranked Clemson jumped out to a 24-3 lead over No. 2 Notre Dame at halftime of the ACC Championship Game. In its first matchup with the Irish, Clemson struggled to gain headway running the ball. But in (…)