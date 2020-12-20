Swinney takes comical jab at Herbstreit

Second-ranked Clemson cracked open the pizza boxes for its customary celebration after being selected for the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

The Tigers will take the field for the sequel to last season’s instant classic against Ohio State, this time in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Former Buckeye quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney how he was enjoying his pizza today.

And Swinney responded with his pizza analysis and poked fun at Herbstreit’s sons for their eagerness in the buffet line and asked a few questions of his own.

“I’m a peperoni guy, I go with double peperoni if I have the chance, I keep it simple,” Swinney said. “As you know we had Krispy Kreme yesterday and pizza today so as a boy from Alabama Krispy Kreme and pizza are about as good as it gets.”

Swinney responded with an observation about how Herbstreit’s sons, wide receiver Tye Herbstreit and safety Jake Herbstreit, jumped on the opportunity to eat pizza after the selection show. He followed up with a question of his own about how the analyst navigates his personal ties to the Sugar Bowl teams.

“Kirk! Hey Kirk! I will say this, those Herbstreit boys were tearing that pizza up. Kirk, I want to know, do you not talk to each other for two weeks or how does this work? Do you not see them for Christmas?” Swinney joked.

“I will not ask a question and I won’t say anything. They talk to mom and that’s it,” Herbstreit replied.

Clemson faces off with the Buckeyes on Jan. 1 in its sixth straight College Football Playoff Semifinal game in the Superdome at 8 p.m. for a chance to play in another CFP National Championship Game.

