Lawrence headlines 10 Tigers named to AP’s All-ACC Football Team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence highlights the Associated Press’ All-ACC team, which was released on Monday.

Lawrence, who led the second-ranked Tigers to a sixth consecutive ACC Championship with a 34-10 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame this past Saturday, was named as the Offensive Player of the Year. In all, the Tigers had a league-high 10 selections on the All-ACC squad.

The squad was voted by 14 sports writers who cover the conference through newspapers or broadcast outlets.

Clemson’s freshman defensive end Myles Murphy tied in the voting with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King for Newcomer of the Year.

Joining Lawrence and Murphy with ACC honors was wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who joined Lawrence as the only First-Team selection on offense from Clemson. Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick were also voted on the First-Team defense.

Running back Travis Etienne, the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and its two-time Player of Year, was voted to the second team. He was also listed as the second unit’s all-purpose player.

Etienne was joined on the second team by left tackle Jackson Carman, linebacker Baylon Spector, cornerback Andrew Booth and safety Nolan Turner.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was named the Coach of the Year, while Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.

