Recruits react to Clemson’s rout of Notre Dame

Clemson dominated Notre Dame en route to a 34-10 victory in a matchup of top-four teams in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday in Charlotte, becoming the first team in ACC history to win six consecutive ACC titles outright and the first program to win 20 ACC titles.

The Tigers tallied 541 yards of total offense, including 219 yards rushing, while holding Notre Dame to 263 total yards and just 44 on the ground. Defensively, Clemson sacked Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book six times and limited running back Kyren Williams to 50 rushing yards on 15 carries. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, while Travis Etienne had 124 yards and a touchdown on 10 totes and Amari Rodgers led the receiving corps with eight catches for 121 yards and a score.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some future Tigers and other recruits to get their reactions to Clemson’s rout of Notre Dame to claim the conference crown again:

Clemson signee Jake Briningstool, 2021 TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “It was awesome! I loved watching the guys manhandle them and have fun doing it the whole game. I’m excited for the future of the Clemson Tigers.”

Clemson signee Barrett Carter, 2021 DB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “Statement win! The team hasn’t even reached their full potential but they played great.”

Clemson signee Bubba Chandler, 2021 QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “It’s hard to beat Clemson once, but almost impossible to beat them twice. Go Tigers.”

Clemson signee Beaux Collins, 2021 WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was just really great to see! Proud of coach and the entire program for getting that sixth straight title.”

Clemson signee Dietrick Pennington, 2021 OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “We tried to tell everybody before it got to this point. But sometimes you gotta learn the hard way.”

Clemson signee Will Taylor, 2021 ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Great to see the Tigers on top! Both sides of the ball looked great. They are playoff ready.”

Clemson signee Nathaniel Wiggins, 2021 CB, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake): “A great team win!”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “It was a fun game to watch. It was awesome to see them play Notre Dame when they were mostly healthy.”

Shemar Stewart, 2022 5-star DE, Opa Locka, Fla. (Monsignor Pace): “Pretty dope. Offense looked lights out. Love the physicality of the defense. All around looked like a great team win!”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 4-star DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “It was a great win for the program, they did what they had to do to get the job done. Now they are ACC Champions again!”

T.J. Dudley, 2022 4-star LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Catholic): “Honestly I wasn’t surprised. I knew this was going to happen. Clemson is a great program and the way they just kept pushing after the first loss was amazing.”

Nikai Martinez, 2022 4-star CB, Apopka, Fla. (Apopka): “I think Clemson completely dominated Notre Dame on every side of the ball. The players that were injured the first game really made a difference this second game.”

Addison Nichols, 2022 4-star OL, Norcross, Ga. (Greater Atlanta Christian): “It was an unbelievable game for sure. Blowouts like that are always awesome. I’m just impressed that they did it to a really solid Notre Dame team. I was not expecting that at all but Clemson really brought the heat and Notre Dame couldn’t respond.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It was a dominant game for Clemson, and it really showed how good they are. They are now hunting for another national championship.”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “Was a great win. Excited for the team.”

Brenen Thompson, 2022 4-star ATH, Spearman, Texas (Spearman): “When Clemson gets going, they don’t stop. It was over quick. Great game.”

