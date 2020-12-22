Denhoff ‘crazy excited’ to officially be a Tiger

After committing to Clemson at the beginning of this year in January, Cade Denhoff couldn’t wait to finally make things official with the program last week.

The four-star defensive end from Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School is one of 18 players the Tigers signed last Wednesday as part of their 2021 class.

“It’s awesome,” Denhoff told The Clemson Insider after putting pen to paper. “Crazy excited.”

Was inking with Dabo Swinney’s program on the first day of the early signing period everything Denhoff thought it would be like or dreamed of?

“Definitely,” he said.

Denhoff — a top-100 national prospect per multiple recruiting services — believes a very bright future is ahead for the Clemson football program with the incoming 2021 signing class, which is ranked among the top 10 classes in the country by ESPN (No. 4), 247Sports (No. 5) and Rivals (No. 7).

“National championship potential,” Denhoff said of the class.

A five-year letterman at Lakeland Christian who saw action in nine games as an eighth grader, Denhoff played 48 games overall, recording 282 career tackles, 26.5 sacks, seven caused fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder posted 40 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, in his pandemic-shortened senior season this year.

Looking ahead, there is one particular goal that Denhoff hopes to accomplish in his first season with the Tigers next year.

“Start as a freshman,” he said.

Denhoff, a three-sport athlete in high school who played basketball and baseball in addition to football, plans to enroll early at Clemson in January 2021.

“Very excited,” he said of getting on campus to start his career.

Denhoff, who was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game that has since been cancelled due to COVID-19, is ranked as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 82 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, while 247Sports considers him the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 89 overall prospect in the country regardless of position.

ACC Championship and Sugar Bowl gear is available now. Up to 65 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!