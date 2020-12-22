Top Clemson target discusses trip to ACC title game, commitment timing

One of Clemson’s top linebacker targets made the short trip from his hometown to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game last Saturday.

Salisbury (N.C.) four-star Jalon Walker – a consensus top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class – was among the 5,240 spectators in attendance at Bank of America Stadium who witnessed Clemson win a sixth consecutive ACC title with its blowout victory over Notre Dame.

“It was great,” Walker told The Clemson Insider. “Even though it wasn’t a normal attendance game, I still enjoyed the atmosphere.”

Walker (6-2, 220) liked what he saw from the Tigers during their 34-10 waxing of the Irish that made them kings of the conference yet again.

“My thoughts are that they played well!” he said. “The offense being explosive through the game and the defense after it all night long.”

“Winning the ACC Championship six times in a row shows that Clemson always has talent and effort from players throughout the year,” he added.

After Clemson claimed another conference crown, Walker spoke with defensive coordinator Brent Venables over the phone.

“I talked to Coach Venables (Sunday) about the game,” he said. “Congratulating them on their win.”

Venables and the Tigers gave Walker one of their first offers to class of 2022 recruits on June 1.

Clemson played host to Walker for an unofficial visit during spring practice in March before in-person recruiting was shut down by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus, and he had participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in three straight summers prior to this year when Swinney’s camps were cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Nov. 6, Walker announced a top six comprised of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State. Since dropping his short list, he has made trips to check out UNC and UGA in addition to attending the ACC title game.

Walker is currently unsure when he will render his college decision, as he simply plans to make that choice when he feels the timing is right.

“I don’t have a confirmed date on when I feel like my commitment may happen,” he said. “But it will be sooner or later depending on how I feel during the process.”

Did watching the Tigers play in person in the ACC title game change anything about where the Tigers stand with Walker in his recruitment?

“Seeing the game on Saturday gave me a better vision of how they played and the energy they brought on the field,” he said. “They gave me another view from just watching it on TV.”

Walker is ranked as one of the country’s top 100 prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position by ESPN (No. 39), 247Sports (No. 60) and Rivals (No. 68).

