Bresee named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson’s Bryan Bresee was named ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday, the conference announced.

Bresee earned first-team All-ACC honors after helping the Tigers (10-1) to their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship and a No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

One of the leading pass rushers on a Clemson squad that ranks second in the nation with 44 quarterback sacks, Bresee has dropped opposing quarterbacks three times. He has recorded one safety while breaking up two passes and forcing one fumble. The Damascus, Maryland, native’s blocked field goal in the season opener versus Wake Forest was the Tigers’ first since the 2018 season.

Bresee and the Clemson defense rank ninth nationally in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (298.5 ypg).

The complete voting for ACC Rookie of the Year honors was as follows:

ACC Rookie of the Year

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 37

Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 10

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 7

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 6

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB/KR Georgia Tech, 3

Lavel Davis, Jr., WR, Virginia, 1

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 42

Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 15

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB/KR, Georgia Tech, 4

Lavel Davis, Jr., WR, Virginia, 1

Donavon Greene, WR/KR, Wake Forest, 1

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse, 1

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 36

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 18

Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse, 6

Nick Andersen, S, Wake Forest, 2

Tony Grimes, DB, North Carolina, 1

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame, 1

—courtesy of ACC Communications