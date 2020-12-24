Top in-state target previews Christmas Day commitment reveal

Adam Randall, one of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets in the 2022 class, is set to announce his commitment decision tomorrow on Christmas Day.

The four-star wide receiver from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School has a final four of Clemson, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee, and is ready to let the world know on Friday where he is going.

“I’m very excited,” Randall told The Clemson Insider. “It’s been a long time coming, and just ready to get it out there and excited for where I’m going.”

Randall (6-3, 200) commented on what stands out to him about each of the four finalists he has considered.

Clemson: “They’ve shown me a lot of love throughout this process and even before this process in eighth grade when I went to camps and things like that. They’ve shown me a lot of love, and they’ve always been a special place to me.”

Oregon: “I was always that one crazy kid in South Carolina running around with Oregon gear on. So, I’ve been a big fan of Oregon since about 2013, and they have a special place in my heart.”

South Carolina: “That’s my mother and my cousin’s alma mater, so that’s just been a near and dear place to me. That’s where my parents would take me to games and things like that. So, that’s the connection there.”

Tennessee: “They were my first SEC offer, and they just showed me a lot of love throughout the process and they’ve always been near and dear to my heart because they were my first Power Five offer.”

As he gets ready to reveal his college choice, Randall has been hearing from Clemson wide receivers Tyler Grisham and communicating with head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

The Tigers gave Randall one of his two dozen total scholarship offers on Sept. 1.

“Me and Coach Grisham have a very good relationship dating back to when I was in eighth grade,” Randall said. “So, he’s been talking to me a lot and showing me a lot of love. Also, I’ve talked to Coach Swinney, and he can sell anything to anybody and he’s a really great guy. So, just them showing me a lot of love means a lot to me, especially them being one of the top programs in the nation. So, it means a lot to me.”

Randall had a hard time choosing between the four aforementioned schools, but said he came to a conclusion two weeks ago about where he wanted to attend college.

“This decision was very difficult, one of the most difficult decisions of my life because I know it’s going to impact my life for the next four years, for the rest of my life,” he said. “So, it was a very difficult decision for me. I’ve known for a couple of weeks now, and just been excited to let the world know.”

Randall is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect from the Palmetto State, No. 19 wide receiver nationally and No. 130 overall prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

What will the program that lands his commitment be getting in him as a player in the future?

“First of all, they’re going to be getting a hard worker, somebody that’s dedicated to the game, somebody that doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize the team,” he said. “As in a receiver standpoint, they’re getting a big receiver that’s physical and can play downhill and can play any position on the field. So, hopefully I can go into the program and make a big impact early.”

