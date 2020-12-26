New QB signee: ‘I love me some Dabo Swinney’

The moment that Bubba Chandler had been anxiously anticipating since committing to Clemson in May finally arrived a week ago, when the talented quarterback from Georgia made things official with the Tigers and signed with Dabo Swinney’s program on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“I’m happy. Never thought the day would come,” Chandler told The Clemson Insider after signing. “I’ve been waiting on it for the past six months since I committed, just to officially say I’m a Clemson Tiger.”

Chandler is a unique prospect in the sense that he signed with Clemson without ever having talked to Swinney in person before.

Because of the NCAA dead period and resulting ban on in-person contact between coaches and prospects that has been in effect since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandler has not had the chance to make a recruiting visit to Clemson or spend any face time with Swinney.

So, Chandler is especially excited to finally meet Clemson’s head coach and the rest of the staff in person when he enrolls at the school this summer.

“I’m counting down the days. Can’t wait,” Chandler said. “I love me some Dabo Swinney. The whole coaching staff, they’ve been great to me, really put me in a position to excel. I’m ready.”

A four-star prospect per ESPN, Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns and also rushed for 983 yards and nine touchdowns during his career at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga.

As a senior in 2020, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller passed for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 548 yards and six more scores on the ground en route to earning Region 8 4A Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Swinney, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and the Clemson staff can’t wait to get Chandler on campus this summer to start his career.

“They’re ready to get me up there, ready to work with me,” Chandler said. “Just ready to have a good time. Coach Streeter said I’m a heck of a quarterback with a bunch of tools. So, I’m just ready to make an impact.”

Chandler expects he and his fellow signees in Clemson’s 2021 class to make a big impact on the program and help bring more national titles to Tigertown.

Clemson’s 2021 class is ranked among the top 10 classes in the country by ESPN (No. 4), 247Sports (No. 5) and Rivals (No. 7).

“The future is bright,” Chandler said. “We’ve got a bunch of good dudes in there. Super talented. Everyone has one goal in mind, and that’s to bring glory and a national championship to Clemson. And I feel like we’re not only going to bring one, but we’re going to bring a few back.”

A two-sport athlete who originally committed to Georgia for baseball, Chandler will play both football and baseball at Clemson. The shortstop/pitcher has been clocked in the low 90s on the mound and struck out 16 in seven innings while hitting .435 during his pandemic-shortened baseball season this spring. In 2019, he batted .356 at the plate and posted a 7-0 record on the mound with 55 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

Chandler, who is on scholarship with the Clemson football program, hopes to excel both athletically and academically during his career as a Tiger.

“Just to get on the field as soon as possible, make an impact,” he said of his goals. “Just try to do good in the classroom. We’re there to get an education and to play football, so I’m just ready to get up there, experience something new and just do it with a bunch of kids that I’m really close with.”

