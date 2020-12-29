Clemson players did not like national media attacking Swinney’s character

This past summer Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was criticized a lot in the national media for the way they perceived he handled the pandemic and some of the political topics that came up, such as the Black Lives Matter and the “We Want to Play” movements.

Swinney also drew the ire from some in the national media for the way he handled the Danny Pearman situation.

But no one really asked the players how they felt about their head coach being attacked by the media, until Monday.

“It kind of liked rubbed me the wrong way seeing people poking him from all these different angles,” Clemson linebacker Mike Jones said, as No. 2 Clemson gets set to play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. “But we knew internally who he is as a guy. We know he cares about us. He cares about all of his players.”

Jones said Swinney addressed the team personally about these issues before anything was said publicly.

“He said everything he needed to say to us to where we felt comfortable to go out there and say what we had to say. Also, we are comfortable just inside our walls,” Jones said.

The Clemson linebacker really could not understand why everyone was saying and writing the things they were saying about him, attacking his character and personality when they had no knowledge of who Swinney really is, what he is about and what he stands for.

“I know what type of guy he is, and everybody knows what type of guy he is,” Jones said.

Inside the program, Jones said they knew the whole story, so they were no bothered. However, what was being said and written on the outside about their coach got to them.

“You don’t want to see anybody talking about your coach, especially when you know his character and who he is as a man, and people are attacking him that way,” Jones said. “He addressed everything with us first. He is a good dude.”