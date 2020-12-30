Photo Gallery: Clemson lands in the 'Big Easy'

Clemson’s Football team landed in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon as it gets set to play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday.
Here is the photo gallery the Sugar Bowl provided after Clemson touched down in New Orleans.
The Clemson Football team arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday as it gets set to play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Friday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Clemson announced before the Tigers took off for New Orleans that (…)
The Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday announced Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne have been named to their First-Team All-American team. Lawrence was (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, while in COVID-19 protocols. Clemson announced the news about Elliott on (…)
When it comes to Trevor Lawrence’s ability to run the football, Ohio State has learned its lesson. “Just being cautious of where he’s at on the field and what he’s doing. He’s a great player and (…)
There was a time when Clemson played Ohio State, the Tigers were considered the little guy, the underdog if you will. Go back to the 2014 Orange Bowl, Clemson was an up-and-coming program at the time, (…)
Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was very complimentary of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Clemson offense as the third-ranked Buckeyes get ready to face the No. 2 Tigers on Friday in (…)
Nick Honor scored all 13 of his points in the second half, as Clemson rallied to knock off No. 18 Florida State, 77-67, Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. “Great team win I couldn’t be more (…)
Ever since the moment Charlie Bauman intercepted an Art Schlichter’s pass to seal the 1978 Gator Bowl victory, Clemson has been in Ohio State’s head. As Bauman was getting up to celebrate his (…)
Over the summer, when there was uncertainty surrounding whether college football would be played in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the united (…)