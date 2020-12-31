Clemson signees, recruits predict the Sugar Bowl

Second-ranked Clemson is set to square off against No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Friday.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson signees and recruits to get their predictions for the outcome:

Clemson signee Jake Briningstool, 2021 TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I know the guys are going to come out and handle business. 38-24 Clemson”

Clemson signee Barrett Carter, 2021 S, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “45-21 Clemson!”

Clemson signee Bubba Chandler, 2021 QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “45-35 Clemson. I just think Clemson is better than OSU flat out. Defense is way stronger than Ohio State’s. Offenses match up well, but it will come down to the defense and Clemson will win that part.”

Clemson signee Beaux Collins, 2021 WR, South Central Los Angeles, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “I say we got the dub 38-10”

Clemson signee Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Plant City, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “35-10 (Clemson)”

Clemson signee Marcus Tate, 2021 OL, Sunrise, Fla. (TRU Prep Academy): “31-21 us”

Clemson signee Will Taylor, 2021 ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “37-17 Tigers”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “31-24 Clemson”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 4-star DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “It’s going to be a good game. We’ll just see what happens.”

Oscar Delp, 2022 4-star TE, Cumming, Ga. (West Forsyth): “I think it’s going to be a shootout. I have Clemson winning 42-38”

Nikai Martinez, 2022 4-star CB, Apopka, Fla. (Apopka): “28-17 Clemson”

Brenen Thompson (pictured above), 2022 4-star WR, Spearman, Texas (Spearman): “I got Clemson by 21”

Jalon Walker, 2022 4-star LB, Salisbury, N.C. (Salisbury): “Close competitive game! These are two great teams and programs and both anxious to get back for the rematch. Can’t really determine a score but I know a very close game.”