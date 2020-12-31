Photo Gallery: Sights of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson returns to the ‘Big Easy’ for the Sugar Bowl, but things are very different from the other visits due to COVID-19.
Check out some sights from New Orleans in our latest Photo Gallery.
For the last two weeks, Clemson has to read, listen and see how motivated Ohio State and its players are for Friday’s Sugar Bowl. The whole theme for the College Football Playoff Game is how the (…)
When Clemson played Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on December 28, 2019, Myles Murphy was sitting at home in Marietta, Ga., having just inked his National (…)
Clemson and Ohio State have had to follow different protocols set forth by their respective conferences in terms of COVID-19 testing ahead of Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a better breakdown on what the responsibilities will be for him and the rest of his coaching staff without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Friday’s Sugar Bowl (…)
Here are more pictures from Clemson’s arrival in New Orleans on Wednesday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. Photo Gallery LINK. Photos courtesy (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knew the second-ranked Tigers were going to have to anticipate adjusting to a few things in Friday’s Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State. However, he had no (…)
Second-ranked Clemson is set to square off against No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Friday. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at the (…)
Last week, Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to a top prospect in the class of 2022 with a family tie to the program — Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp. “It felt awesome. It (…)
Clemson’s Football team landed in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon as it gets set to play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. Here is the photo gallery the Sugar Bowl provided after Clemson touched down (…)
The Clemson Football team arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday as it gets set to play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Friday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi (…)