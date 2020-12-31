Swinney gives more details on coaching responsibilities for Sugar Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a better breakdown on what the responsibilities will be for him and the rest of his coaching staff without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Friday’s Sugar Bowl against Ohio State.

Swinney already announced Wednesday Brandon Streeter will be calling plays in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, while graduate assistant coach C.J. Spiller will coach the running backs. Elliott, of course, will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He did not travel with the team to New Orleans.

With Streeter moving to the press box to call plays, Swinney gave more of a description on how the quarterbacks and running backs will be handled on the field. Normally on game days, Streeter and Swinney will handle the running backs on the field together with Elliott in the box.

“Typically myself or Street will rotate the backs when we need to,” Swinney said during Thursday’s coaches’ press conference to preview the Sugar Bowl. “Streeter will go up where Tony was. As far as … we won’t have to rotate (the running backs). Spiller will handle that. He will do a good job of that on the field.

“As far as quarterbacks, just like coming off the field after each series, typically Street is right there. I will huddle up with Trevor [Lawrence] as well. So just the difference is Street will be on the phone. So, Trevor will go get on the phone and still have the same conversations you would normally have. It will just be on the phone versus right there in person.”

Clemson and Ohio State are expected to kickoff in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans at 8 p.m. on Friday. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 11. In Miami.