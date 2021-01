Clemson Athletics completed 1,909 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2020. A total of nine individuals tested positive, eight staff and one student-athlete, or 0.5% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 23,989 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 231 positive results (169 student-athletes, 62 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications