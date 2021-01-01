Lawrence, Clemson strikes first in Sugar Bowl

Lawrence, Clemson strikes first in Sugar Bowl

Feature

Lawrence, Clemson strikes first in Sugar Bowl

By January 1, 2021 8:30 pm

By |

Clemson struck first on a two yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Ohio State with 12:10 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 82 yard in eight plays and 2:50.

The Tigers moved the ball with ease by attacking the edge of the Buckeyes’ defense.

On third-and-five from the Ohio State 32, Lawrence threw the ball up to Cornell Powell who pulled down a 27-yard catch to give the Tigers first-and-goal from the five. Two plays later Lawerence pulled the ball on a zone read and ran in for a two yard rushing touchdown.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
49m

Down by 21 points to Ohio State at halftime, Clemson chipped away at its deficit on its first possession of the second half in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Following an interception by linebacker Mike (…)

reply
6hr

It is just a little over two hours from kickoff for the Sugar Bowl as No. 2 Clemson battles No. 3 Ohio State at the Superdome in New Orleans. In this edition of Taylor’s Take, a preview of the College (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home