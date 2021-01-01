Lawrence, Clemson strikes first in Sugar Bowl

Clemson struck first on a two yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Ohio State with 12:10 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 82 yard in eight plays and 2:50.

The Tigers moved the ball with ease by attacking the edge of the Buckeyes’ defense.

On third-and-five from the Ohio State 32, Lawrence threw the ball up to Cornell Powell who pulled down a 27-yard catch to give the Tigers first-and-goal from the five. Two plays later Lawerence pulled the ball on a zone read and ran in for a two yard rushing touchdown.