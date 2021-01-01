Photo Gallery: Tigers arrive at Superdome

Football

By January 1, 2021 7:01 pm

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Tigers have arrived at the Superdome in New Orleans, as they get set to play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Check out the photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Photo Gallery link

It is just a little over two hours from kickoff for the Sugar Bowl as No. 2 Clemson battles No. 3 Ohio State at the Superdome in New Orleans.

