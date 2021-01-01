Photo Gallery: Tigers arrive at Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Tigers have arrived at the Superdome in New Orleans, as they get set to play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
Check out the photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Photo Gallery link
Ohio State will be without three starters for tonight’s Sugar Bowl and one reserve player, according to Ohio State. Starting guard Harry Miller and running back Master Teague, who was already questionable (…)
Clemson released its inactive list for Friday’s Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State. Defensive end Xavier Thomas is the most notable player on the inactive list. He also did not play in the ACC Championship (…)
Clemson Athletics completed 1,909 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2020. A total of nine individuals tested positive, eight staff and one student-athlete, (…)
It is just a little over two hours from kickoff for the Sugar Bowl as No. 2 Clemson battles No. 3 Ohio State at the Superdome in New Orleans. In this edition of Taylor’s Take, a preview of the College (…)
NEW ORLEANS — It is Game Day at the Sugar Bowl where the No. 2 Clemson looks to silence No. 3 Ohio State once again. The Tigers hope to win another CFP semi-final and head to their fifth national (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider is live from the ‘Big Easy’ where No. 2 Clemson will battle No. 3 Ohio State tonight in the Sugar Bowl. Robert previews tonight’s game and give the latest from New Orleans. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was extremely loose and carefree when he was being interviewed on the College GameDay set Saturday morning on ESPN from the Superdome in New Orleans. Whether that has anything (…)
Ohio State has not been shy talking about how its heartbreaking loss to Clemson in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal served as motivation for the team throughout the offseason and over the (…)
In its 46 previous bowl appearances, Clemson has played Ohio State four times. When the two kick off the Sugar Bowl tonight at the Superdome in New Orleans, it will mean the second-ranked Tigers have (…)
Clemson signee Jake Briningstool, the nation’s top-ranked tight end prospect, is set to join the Tigers on campus this weekend. The four-star product of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., is (…)